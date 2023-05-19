STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people were arrested in Stillwater after 5.9 pounds of methamphetamine was allegedly found in their car.

According to the Stillwater Police Department, detectives with the Special Project Unit conducted a traffic stop on around 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, near the 2500 block of east 6th Avenue. During the stop, K-9 Egon alerted that their were illegal drugs in the vehicle.

SPD says officers searched the car and found a total of 5.9 lbs of methamphetamine, equaling to nearly $15,000 in street value.

Dillon Stienbarger. Image courtesy Stillwater Police Department.
Mary Sensibaugh. Image courtesy Stillwater Police Department.
Officials say 24-year-old Dillon Stienbarger and 35-year-old Mary Sensibaugh were both arrested for aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs.