STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was arrested in Tulsa, Tuesday, accused of calling in a bomb threat to Stillwater High School.

Larry Donnell Thomas was arrested on suspicion of using access to computers to violate Oklahoma statutes AFCF and threatening a violent act, according to Stillwater Police Department officials.

Larry Donnell Thomas, mugshot from Stillwater Police Department.

Officers were called to Stillwater High School at 12:09 p.m. Monday regarding a bomb threat.

“An SHS employee received the phone call, where the caller made the threat and hung up the phone,” a police official said.

The employee answered a second call from the same number. The caller was described as a male with a raspy voice.

Stillwater officers evacuated the school and searched throughout the facility, but nothing suspicious was found, according to officials.

A detective with the Police Department investigated the bomb threat and identified Thomas, a Tulsa resident, as the person who made the call.

Thomas was arrested at his Tulsa residence in the 300 block of West 48th Street North.