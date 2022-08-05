STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – An overnight manhunt ended with Stillwater police capturing a stolen vehicle suspect who fled after allegedly hitting a trailer house with the vehicle he’s accused of stealing.

Andrew Ethan Traw was arrested early Friday on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to report an accident and obstructing an officer, according to Stillwater police.

Stillwater Police Department officers were called to the 2400 block of East 7th Street at 1:46 a.m. regarding a vehicle accident.

Authorities learned that a 2021 Jeep Gladiator hit a trailer house, causing damage to both the Jeep and the trailer, and that the driver of the Jeep fled the scene on foot.

Andrew Traw, mugshot from Payne County Detention Center.

Police contacted the Jeep’s registered owner and learned that the Jeep had been stolen from Absolute Storage, 2305 E. 6th.

Officers traveled to Absolute Storage and found a vehicle in the parking lot that had been vandalized.

Police were in the 500 block of South Jardot at 3:14 a.m. and saw a man matching the suspect’s description.

Officers attempted to reach the man, but he fled into a wooded area, according to police.

Police set up a perimeter and waited for K9 assistance to track down the suspect. Officers located the suspect shortly after and identified him as Traw.

Traw is now in the custody of the Payne County Detention Center.