STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Stillwater Police Department confirmed that they believe they have caught one of the biggest distributors of opioids.

Police officials say they believe 29-year old Cord Moore is the man responsible for a wave of Fentanyl trafficking in the community.

Photo courtesy Stillwater Police Department

According to the Stillwater press release numerous arrests have been made in the past six months with fentanyl pressed pills and police officials say they obtained them through Moore.

Authorities say Moore had been serving a thirty year sentence for drug trafficking but was released on probation last August.