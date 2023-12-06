STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Stillwater Police Department says a search warrant is being served at Oklahoma State University’s Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity after a dead longhorn was found on the lawn of OSU’s FarmHouse fraternity last Friday.

The carcass was discovered Dec. 1 with ‘F*** FH’ written on the cow’s side.

An officer on scene told KFOR the animal appeared to have been dead for less than 24 hours and was not killed on the lawn. Tire tracks across the lawn indicated a truck or truck and trailer dumped it.

The OSU Animal Disease and Diagnostic Laboratory stated “the animal was suffering from a natural disease process” in their initial necropsy findings.

Investigators said last week that members of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity have “imperative information” in connection to the longhorn.

Now, a search warrant is being served to that fraternity as authorities continue their efforts to collect information from members. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

We commend the Stillwater Police Department and the multijurisdictional response from other agencies involved in the case. The OSU community has overwhelmingly condemned this heinous act, which in no way represents our institution or the values of the Cowboy Code. We will continue to support the Stillwater Police Department. A separate investigation is underway by OSU’s Office of Student Support and Conduct. Oklahoma State University Statement

The city is asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact Stillwater Police at 405-533-8477.