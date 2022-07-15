STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Stillwater Police Department is investigating after a woman’s body was dropped off at the Stillwater Medical Center emergency room Friday morning.

Officers were called to the hospital just after 10 a.m. Friday for a deceased female dropped off by three people in a dark-colored SUV.

After that call went out, a parking officer noticed a dark-colored SUV driving northbound on Jardot Road near 6th St. at a high rate of speed.

That officer followed the vehicle from a distance and notified other authorities in the area.

Police were able to get that vehicle stopped at Airport Rd. and Marine Dr. a short time later.

The three people in that vehicle were taken in for questioning.

No other information is available at this time.

If you have information in regards to this case, call the Stillwater Police Department.