STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Stillwater Police Department is working with the U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office on an investigation after a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Saturday.

Just after 2 p.m. on March 4, officers were called to the Apex Apartments at 1822 N. Perkins Road after a U.S. Postal worker delivering mail reported a robbery.

The victim reported a male subject was pointing a gun at him and demanded his keys. The victim complied with the suspect and gave him the keys.

Stillwater police say the suspect was described as a black male, 16-20 years of age, approximately 5’7”, 130 pounds with brown eyes.

The suspect was wearing a dark colored mask partially covering his face, dark colored long sleeve shirt, dark colored jogger style pants, shoes with white and blue socks.

The suspect was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun and last seen leaving the area in a 2019 or newer white Toyota Camry with damage to the passenger side.

Images courtesy Stillwater Police Department.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Stillwater Police Department tip-line at 405-533-8477 or 405-372-4171.