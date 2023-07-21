STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Stillwater Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a wooded area on Friday.

According to Stillwater PD, officers responded to a wooded area near South Drury around 10:27 a.m. on Friday regarding a body that had been found.

“About 10:27 this morning we had officers dispatched to the 400 block of South Drury,” Stillwater Police said. “When officers arrived on scene, they checked the area, found the male, confirmed that he was in fact deceased,”

Authorities have confirmed that they found the body of a white male that appeared to be recently deceased with an injury to his face.

Stillwater Police and agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are on scene.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.