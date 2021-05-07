Stillwater police investigating alleged stolen property ring spanning to multiple towns

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Detectives from two different police departments are cracking down on an alleged stolen property ring.

“We’ve always felt safe in this area so this was really a shock for us to hear,” said Samrat Meher, who lives near the alleged stash house in Stillwater.

Neighbors are reacting after Stillwater police served two search warrants across town, one at a home on Maple and the other at a west side apartment complex.

“They took two individuals into custody, one from each place. They located numerous items of stolen property from multiple jurisdictions in both houses,” said Lt. Kyle Bruce, Stillwater Police Department Public Information Officer.

Tazer Gray and Kristopher Beck were both booked into the Payne County Detention Center. The pair are accused of working in an alleged stolen property ring.

“Last time I talked with the detectives, they had over 137 items of evidence they had collected, ranging from electronics, computers, tablets to IDs, debit cards, credit cards, tools. Just basically anything people could get their hands on…it sounded like they got their hands on and stole,” Bruce said.

Stillwater police got involved on Sunday after a phone call from 50 miles south at Edmond police.

Edmond police told KFOR they also made four arrests after a phone call to 911 about cars being broken into at a church near Santa Fe and Danforth.

“Based upon that initial investigation, they contacted detectives with our special projects unit to relay some information about some stolen property and some things going on in Stillwater related to their incident,” Bruce said.

Edmond police told KFOR the arrests are all connected, as the suspects would travel to towns across the state breaking into cars, looking for anything of value.

But Stillwater police say there may be more.

“They’re still doing some interviews and doing some more investigating into it. I’m pretty confident there’s gonna be more to come from it in the following days,” Bruce said.

“I really hope the owners are reunited with their stuff,” Meher said.

Stillwater police tell us they’re still working to find out who all the stolen property belongs to. They say if you’ve had a car broken into in Stillwater or Edmond over the past few weeks, be sure to file a report.