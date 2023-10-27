STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Stillwater Police Department responded to a fatal vehicle collision Friday morning.

According to police, the collision happened near 14th and Perkins around 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers found that three vehicles were involved in the accident.

SPD says 83-year-old Marvin Gashwazra was pronounced dead at the scene while one other driver went to a local hospital for their injuries.

Officials say one of the other drivers involved said she saw the truck driven by Gashwazra cross the center line and begin coming towards her. She swerved out of the way to avoid hitting the truck head on and her car was struck. Gashwazra continued driving northbound in the southbound lanes before hitting another driver.

According to SPD, this case is still under investigation.