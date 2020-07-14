Stillwater police: Investigation into shooting of juvenile still open and active

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Stillwater police say they still investigating a shooting that left a juvenile in serious condition over the weekend.

On July 11, Stillwater police responded to the area of 11th and Hester just before 12:30 a.m. to investigate a report of gunshots in the area.

Officers discovered the scene of the apparent shooting and learned a juvenile with a gunshot wound had been transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.

During the same time frame, a vehicle was contacted containing the shooting suspect at a nearby location.

Police say during the investigation they arrested 18-year-old Ricky Daxton Blade Brunt, of Stillwater, for possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The gunshot victim was transported to a hospital in Oklahoma City where he remains in serious but stable condition.

Stillwater police say there have been “numerous conflicting stories regarding the details that lead to and the events that occurred during the shooting have been received from various witnesses. The victim hasn’t been available for interview thus far. This investigation is still on-going.”

The department adds that “contrary to recent social media posts, no determination of charges has been made in the case.”

