STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A Stillwater bar employee phoned 911 shortly after kicking a woman and her friends out of the bar, claiming she was then banging on the front door and asking staff to fight her.

Lieutenant TJ Low with Stillwater Police said officers arrived to The Union bar just after two in the morning.

According to Lt. Low, officers couldn’t find anyone in the area of the bar, but did locate eight adults in the area of 300 South Washington.

There is body and dash camera footage of the entire encounter between officers and the eight individuals.

One female was singled out by an officer.

That officer asked the woman to talk with him as she was initially suspected of being the one a bar employee called in about.

The officers told those in the group to leave the area, but no one was compliant in the footage.

The group repeatedly asked officers why they were there and how they were breaking the law.

As officers are talking with those in the group, one of the males, identified as Caymon Severs, grabbed a hold of one of the officers and another female, Claire Hosterman.

The situation then escalated into officers attempting to restrain Hosterman and Severs.

In the footage, those involved in the scuffle fell to the ground.

An officer can be heard groaning in pain on the ground, unable to get back up.

That officer is later asked in the video if he’s okay, but he said he dislocated his knee.

“It’s a lower extremity that required surgery that day. He was hospitalized,” stated Lt. Low.

Hosterman refused to lay on her stomach and resisted arrest.

Eventually, she was placed in handcuffs in which she then demands they be taken off of her.

“I know my First Amendment,” Hosterman told officers.

Lt. Low told KFOR Severs also resisted arrest and was tased because of it.

Both Hosterman and Severs were arrested and booked at the Stillwater Police Department Jail.

Claire Hosterman

Caymon Severs Mugshots courtesy of Stillwater PD.

Lt. Low said they were then transferred to the Payne County Detention Center.

Hosterman and Severs face charges of obstruction, public intoxication, and assault and battery on an officer.

Lt. Low told KFOR the officer who was injured in this incident is doing much better and has since been released from the hospital.

How Stillwater officers handled the situation is under the microscope, though, as some viewers said it was “harassment” while others believe the officers were appropriate in their actions.

“At the end of the day, the officers did what they were supposed to do,” said Lt. Low.

No formal complaint into what happened has been filed by anyone yet, according to Lt. Low.

“That’s an occurrence that happens a lot here in Stillwater. I’ll be honest with you, that’s going to happen pretty much nationwide. But college kids, they’re away from their parents, they’re able to go out and partake in alcohol. We try to avoid making contact with them like this because at the end of the day, we want everybody to have a good time in Stillwater, everybody to go home safe,” explained Lt. Low.

KFOR reached out to The Union bar on social media, but did not receive a response.

The Union was closed Monday afternoon when News 4 arrived and will be closed until Wednesday.

KFOR also reached out to Severs and Hosterman, but did not receive a response back from them either.