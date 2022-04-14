UPDATE: Stillwater police confirmed that one person is dead following a shooting in the 1200 block of South Main Street.
The shooting occurred at around 5:50 p.m.
Police are asking community members to avoid the area.
Information has not been provided on whether a suspect has been developed.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call Stillwater police at (405) 372-4171.
Original Story
STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Stillwater police are at the scene of a shooting.
Officers were called to the 1200 block of South Main Street Thursday evening.
Authorities are asking community members to avoid that area as it is not yet secured.
A Stillwater Police Department official told KFOR that a couple of blocks in the area are being blocked off.
Details have not been provided on whether anyone was injured in the shooting.
This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.