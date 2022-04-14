UPDATE: Stillwater police confirmed that one person is dead following a shooting in the 1200 block of South Main Street.

The shooting occurred at around 5:50 p.m.

Police are asking community members to avoid the area.

The scene of a deadly shooting in Stillwater.

Information has not been provided on whether a suspect has been developed.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call Stillwater police at (405) 372-4171.

Original Story

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Stillwater police are at the scene of a shooting.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of South Main Street Thursday evening.

Authorities are asking community members to avoid that area as it is not yet secured.

A Stillwater Police Department official told KFOR that a couple of blocks in the area are being blocked off.

Details have not been provided on whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.