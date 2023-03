STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Stillwater Police Department say a food truck was robbed during it’s lunch hour.

Police officials say the incident happened at Cimarron Plaza and suspect wore all black and a ski mask. No further details on the description of the suspect has been released.

The suspect is still outstanding according to Stillwater Police.

If you have any information contact the Stillwater Police Department Tip Line at 405.533.8477(TIPS).