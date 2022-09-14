STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Stillwater Police Department is searching for a missing 23-year-old resident whose phone was tracked to Fayetteville, Arkansas, before disappearing.

Ryan Jordan was last seen on surveillance footage wearing a maroon/pink North Face t-shirt, black/grey athletic shorts and black rubber Birkenstocks at the Stillwater Valero Short Stop gas station near 6th St. around 9 a.m. on Sept. 13, 2022.

Courtesy: Stillwater Police Department

Jordan is described as 5’10”, 175 lbs. with brown hair and green/hazel eyes.

Stillwater investigators tracked Jordan’s phone to Fayetteville, Arkansas at 1:36 p.m. on Sept. 13.

However, his phone and GPS location has been turned off since the last track.

Fayetteville Police Dept. checked the area of the last location but were unable to locate him.

Courtesy: Stillwater Police Department

Courtesy: Stillwater Police Department

Jordan drives a 2009 white Ford F-150 with a red Muscogee Creek Nation tag ‘B4W05’.

The front license plate has a black background with the orange OSU bucking bronco and the back window has a white ΣΧ on top middle and a white OSU sticker on the bottom left.

If you see Jordan or have any information of his whereabouts, please contact Stillwater Police Department at 405-372-4171 or the tipline at 405-533-8477.