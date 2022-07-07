Stillwater police are searching for this suspect, Vincent Sierra, who is believed to be armed and dangerous. Image from Stillwater PD

Note: The suspect’s name was added to the story after it became available.

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Stillwater Police Department officials are searching for a suspect whom they consider armed and dangerous.

Officers are searching for Vincent Sierra in and around the 3100 block of East Raintree.

“He was last seen running west of the area,” officials said.

Sierra is described as wearing a black tank top, gray sweatpants and a ball cap.

Residents are asked to stay away from the area or remain inside their home.

Get to safety and call 9-1-1 if you see the suspect.