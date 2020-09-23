Stillwater police searching for missing teen girl last seen in Oklahoma City

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Stillwater police are searching for a teen who went missing last week.

Skyla Lynn Connelly, 17, went missing on Thursday, Sept. 17, according to a Stillwater Police Department news release.

Connelly left her residence near Lakeview and Jardot at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

She was last seen at around 3:30 a.m. Friday in Oklahoma City at the 7-Eleven at Southwest 89th and May Avenue.

Connelly was last seen wearing a white Eskimo Joe sweatshirt, black leggings, gray face mask, white socks and black slides. She drives a maroon 2003 Honda Civic that has a broken driver side mirror.

If you have seen Connelly or know of her whereabouts, please call 911 or contact the Stillwater Police Department at (405) 372-4171.

