STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Stillwater police are searching for a teen who went missing last week.
Skyla Lynn Connelly, 17, went missing on Thursday, Sept. 17, according to a Stillwater Police Department news release.
Connelly left her residence near Lakeview and Jardot at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
She was last seen at around 3:30 a.m. Friday in Oklahoma City at the 7-Eleven at Southwest 89th and May Avenue.
Connelly was last seen wearing a white Eskimo Joe sweatshirt, black leggings, gray face mask, white socks and black slides. She drives a maroon 2003 Honda Civic that has a broken driver side mirror.
If you have seen Connelly or know of her whereabouts, please call 911 or contact the Stillwater Police Department at (405) 372-4171.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Stillwater police searching for missing teen girl last seen in Oklahoma City
- Oklahoma City’s 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will go on but it will look a bit different
- Hennessey Public Schools postpones football games, cancels volleyball games due to players & coaches being quarantined
- Former Norman City Council member claims someone put dead animal remains in her yard & driveway
- Elderly Norman man attacked during string of violent home invasions