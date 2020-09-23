Stillwater police searching for missing teen girl last seen in Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

Skyla Lynn Connelly

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Stillwater police are searching for a teen who went missing last week.

Skyla Lynn Connelly, 17, went missing on Thursday, Sept. 17, according to a Stillwater Police Department news release.

Connelly left her residence near Lakeview and Jardot at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

She was last seen at around 3:30 a.m. Friday in Oklahoma City at the 7-Eleven at Southwest 89th and May Avenue.

Connelly was last seen wearing a white Eskimo Joe sweatshirt, black leggings, gray face mask, white socks and black slides. She drives a maroon 2003 Honda Civic that has a broken driver side mirror.

If you have seen Connelly or know of her whereabouts, please call 911 or contact the Stillwater Police Department at (405) 372-4171.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter