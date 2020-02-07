Stillwater police seeking information on auto burglary suspects

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Stillwater Police Department is looking for two people accused of trying to break into vehicles.

Stillwater police released surveillance video of the incident to their Facebook page on Thursday.

Police say the suspects allegedly tried to break into vehicles in a neighborhood.

According to Stillwater police, in 2019, 22 firearms were stolen from vehicles in Stillwater, including one that was later used in a homicide.

Officials encourage everyone to remove valuables from their cars and keep doors locked.

If you have any information, call Stillwater police at (405) 372-4171 or the tipline at (405) 742-8327.