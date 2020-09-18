Stillwater Public School Board approves protocols for sports, extracurricular activities

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A metro school district says it is closely watching the number of coronavirus cases in the area to determine how to move forward with extracurricular activities.

On Monday, Stillwater Public Schools announced that it has cancelled all athletic and extracurricular events from Sept. 13 through Sept. 19.

“Health officials have indicated much concern about the spread of coronavirus in the Stillwater community and recommend the community continue to make efforts to bring infection rates down to allow for safe participation in athletics and extracurricular activities,” a post by Stillwater Public Schools read.

On Thursday, the Stillwater Public School Board approved specific protocols for sports and extracurricular activities based on the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s Emergency COVID-19 School Safety Protocols.

