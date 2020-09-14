Stillwater Public Schools cancels athletic events, activities this week as COVID cases rise

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – As district officials continue to keep a close eye on the number of coronavirus cases in Payne County, a metro school district says it has cancelled all athletic events for the week.

On Monday, Stillwater Public Schools announced that it has cancelled all athletic and extracurricular events from Sept. 13 through Sept. 19.

Currently, Payne County is seeing 58.17 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people each day.

Officials say Payne County is designated in the ‘red’ zone based on the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s School Safety Protocols.

“Health officials have indicated much concern about the spread of coronavirus in the Stillwater community and recommend the community continue to make efforts to bring infection rates down to allow for safe participation in athletics and extracurricular activities,” a post by Stillwater Public Schools read.

The district says it will work to reschedule district games, but some non-district games are not likely to be rescheduled.

