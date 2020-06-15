Stillwater Public Schools delays summer activities due to rise in COVID-19 cases

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – As health officials continue to pay close attention to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, city leaders are urging caution.

Last week, Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce took to Facebook to urge people in the community to still heed the warnings about the novel coronavirus.

“This week alone, Stillwater has more new COVID cases than we had in March, April and May, combined. The second wave is here, and it’s spreading faster than the first,” Joyce posted on Facebook.

On Sunday, Stillwater Public Schools announced it was canceling summer activities for Monday and Tuesday due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the area.

According to the latest data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Payne County has seen 100 coronavirus cases this season, which has resulted in one death.

Experts estimate that about 45 of those patients have recovered from the virus.

Officials with the school district say they plan to reassess the situation on Tuesday to determine if activities can resume on Wednesday.