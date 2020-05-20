STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Stillwater say a 27-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly making a lewd proposal to a minor.

On May 12, officers with the Stillwater Police Department were contacted by a parent who was concerned about their child’s relationship with a former teacher.

Investigators say they learned that 27-year-old Alberto Morejon was contacting the victim electronically, but released few details about that communication.

Alberto Morejon

During the course of the investigation, officials also learned that Morejon was still a Stillwater Public Schools employee.

On Tuesday, Morejon was arrested on one count of lewd proposals to a minor.

Marc Moore, Ed.D., Superintendent of Stillwater Public Schools, released the following statement regarding the incident.

“The Stillwater Police Department notified Stillwater Public Schools administration yesterday evening that it arrested Alberto Morejon, a Stillwater Junior High teacher, alleging he committed lewd proposals to a minor. SPS administration had no knowledge of this matter prior to this notification and has no additional information other than what is included in the Stillwater Police Department media release. District administration will cooperate fully with both the Stillwater Police Department and Payne County District Attorney as they conduct any future investigation related to this arrest. Personnel and student matters are confidential by law; as a result, the district cannot release additional information. Stillwater Public Schools remains committed to providing a safe environment for all, and the district’s future actions will be fully guided by this commitment.”