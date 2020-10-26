Stillwater Public Schools heading back to in-person learning

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Even though coronavirus cases continue to climb in Oklahoma, students in one metro school district will be returning to in-person classes.

In August, Stillwater Public Schools sent an email to parents, saying all students would be switching to online learning after an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Payne County.

The district said it was moving from the yellow zone to the orange zone, following the state’s guidelines. As a result, the district closed its traditional classrooms.

“Those of us who signed up for traditional have no clue about virtual,” Brenda Tidwell, a mom of three, said.

“I am proud of them for making the difficult decision to cancel school the night before,” parent Julia Boyd said.

In September, the Stillwater Public School Board of Education voted to implement a blended learning model for students.

Now, officials say all students who are enrolled in the traditional learning option will be heading back to in-person classes.

Last week, the Stillwater Public School District announced that students enrolled in the traditional option will receive in-person, on-site instruction all five days during the week of Oct. 26 through Oct. 30.

However, district officials say if Payne County reaches the red category for coronavirus cases, they will move back to distance learning.

