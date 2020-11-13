Stillwater Public Schools moving to virtual instruction

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Following a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases across the state this week, a metro school district announced that it is also switching to virtual learning.

On Friday, data from Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 147,358 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 2,667 cases, or a 1.8% increase.

There were 12 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,493.

On Friday, the Oklahoma State Department of Education announced that several counties across the state had moved into the red category for coronavirus infections.

After the data was released, Oklahoma City Public Schools and Yukon Public Schools announced that they were switching to virtual learning.

Now, Stillwater Public Schools announced that it is also making the move.

“Unfortunately, rapidly rising infection numbers in our community have resulted in Payne County being designated today in the RED category under the OSDE’s Safety Protocols,” a note from Stillwater Public Schools read.

As a result, the district will be moving to distance learning from Nov. 16 through Nov. 20.

“Please continue to follow and help promote safety procedures such as wearing a mask, washing your hands, maintaining social distancing, avoiding large group gatherings (especially indoors), and staying home if you do not feel well. These behaviors are vital to controlling the pandemic spread and helping return our students to the classroom,” the district wrote.

