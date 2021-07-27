VIDEO: Stillwater high-speed chase ends in Norman

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A police chase that began in Stillwater continued along multiple metro highways Tuesday afternoon, only to end in a crash in Norman.

Stillwater Police began the chase around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The chase then took to southbound I-35 where speeds have reached upwards of 120 mph.

Upon reaching Norman, the suspect exited at Flood Avenue.

That’s when the Oklahoma Highway Patrol performed a pit maneuver on the suspect vehicle, causing him to spin and crash into a bystander’s vehicle.

At that point, the suspect exited the vehicle with his hands up and was taken into custody.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

No other information on what started this chase has been given.