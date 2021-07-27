VIDEO: Stillwater high-speed chase ends in Norman

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A police chase that began in Stillwater continued along multiple metro highways Tuesday afternoon, only to end in a crash in Norman.

Stillwater Police began the chase around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The chase then took to southbound I-35 where speeds have reached upwards of 120 mph.

Upon reaching Norman, the suspect exited at Flood Avenue.

That’s when the Oklahoma Highway Patrol performed a pit maneuver on the suspect vehicle, causing him to spin and crash into a bystander’s vehicle.

At that point, the suspect exited the vehicle with his hands up and was taken into custody.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

No other information on what started this chase has been given.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report