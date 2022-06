STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – If you love dogs and want to get out and enjoy the fresh air, Stillwater Animal Welfare wants to hear from you!

The shelter says it is in desperate need of responsible dog walkers.

Organizers say the facility does not have a yard, so dogs are stuck in their kennels most of the day.

At this point, they are searching for volunteers who can stop by and help take some of the dogs for walks.