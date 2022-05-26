STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A man is behind bars after a stabbing in Stillwater Wednesday night.

Kevin Dalton

Kevin Dalton, 44, was arrested after allegedly attacking someone with a blade on South Burdick, near Highway 177 and Virginia.

Stillwater police officers were able to locate Dalton thanks to strong descriptions provided by witnesses.

The victim was taken to Stillwater Medical Center and later rushed to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

No further information has been provided on the victim’s condition.