STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Stillwater Police Department says students shot off a gun near school property Monday evening.

Officers responded to the Stillwater High School at 9:32 p.m. August 21 in reference to a student having a firearm on school property during a ice cream social.

Authorities confirm a witness reported to staff that a student was at the football stadium and showed others a black handgun. The student removed a magazine from the gun, showing there was ammunition inside. A round was lodged in the gun and the student worked the slide of the pistol causing the round to fall into the stands.

Police say, were able to identify the student who was in possession of the firearm with assistance from Stillwater Public Schools and School Resource Officers. Stillwater Police went to the student’s residence and made contact with the parent, get a statement and seized the firearm from the residence. Officers also responded to a seconds student’s residence who was also involved.

According to police, the student admitted to officers that they fired the gun into a tree in the area behind Stillwater Virtual Academy.

Prior to these calls, Stillwater Police say they responded to “shots fired” call at 7:57 p.m. in the area east of Cimarron Plaza where officers made contact with three juveniles, and later identified the two as the suspects who fired the gun.

Due to the age of the students involved, their names will be withheld.

The case has been forwarded to the Office of Juvenile Affairs for charges.