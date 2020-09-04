Stillwater students, parents sign petition to bring back in-person learning

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Students in one Oklahoma school district are asking administrators to allow them back into the classroom for in-person learning.

Last month, Stillwater Public Schools sent an email to parents, saying all students would be switching to online learning after an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Payne County.

The district said it was moving from the yellow zone to the orange zone, following the state’s guidelines. As a result, the district closed its traditional classrooms.

“Those of us who signed up for traditional have no clue about virtual,” Brenda Tidwell, a mom of three, said.

“I am proud of them for making the difficult decision to cancel school the night before,” parent Julia Boyd said.

Although school officials said the move was to protect students, some students and parents are now asking the Stillwater School Board to reinstate in-person learning.

A petition on Change.org is asking the Stillwater Public School Board to give students an in-person option, no matter what the Oklahoma COVID-19 Alert Map states.

“Oklahoma State University students are not going anywhere. We cannot let our children suffer the consequences of poor behavior by OSU students. The most vulnerable in this community are being ignored. They are slipping further behind. I urge you to reconsider using the State Alert Map as the metric for SPS school closures,” the petition states.

So far, 1200 people have signed the petition.

“SPS values traditional, in-person learning and looks forward to welcoming students back when the infection rate in Payne County lessens to the YELLOW designation,” a statement on Stillwater Public Schools‘ website states.

Right now, Payne County is listed as a place where a moderate risk of transmission occurs.

In the summer, the school district said it would make a school closure decision each Friday for the following week based on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s COVID-19 Alert System.

