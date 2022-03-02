PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Stillwater woman died from injuries she suffered in a vehicle crash on Wednesday.

Valerie Sue Crawford, 42, of Stillwater was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Jardot Road, a half-mile south of Airport Road and just east of Stillwater, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:50 a.m.

Crawford was a passenger in a Chevy Silverado 1500.

The 40-year-old male who was driving the Chevy was treated and released from Stillwater Medical Center.

Information was not provided on how the crash occurred. It remains under investigation.

Seatbelts were not in use when the crash occurred.