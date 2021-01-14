Stillwater’s McKnight Center prepares to welcome guests back for live events

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Stillwater residents who are fans of the arts will soon be able to enjoy live events as the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts begins its upcoming season.

The center’s postponed 2020-2021 season will begin in March 2021 with added health and safety precautions.

Most notably, performances will offer two showtimes to accommodate current season ticket holders in a socially distanced format. Each performance will last about one hour with no intermission. Face masks that cover the nose and mouth will be required at all times while in The McKnight Center.

Also, all staff members are undergoing regular COVID-19 testing and are screened for symptoms before each event. The entire theater, including seating, will be disinfected between each performance.

“Over the past months we’ve been in constant contact with our scheduled artists, agents and managers, who have all graciously agreed to present double performances for our audience,” said Mark Blakeman, Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director of The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts. “The increased number of performances will provide our guests with the same incredible live concert experience they expect from The McKnight Center with the added safety of social distancing. We’re so grateful to these internationally acclaimed performers for their willingness to approach the season with flexibility, which allows us to continue to present exceptional art during these difficult and unique times.”

Guests will be seated in pods based on their household with six feet of distance between each seating pod.

“For the last several months, we’ve worked to find creative solutions that give our guests access to world-class art and a safe entertainment environment. Last fall The McKnight Center presented dozens of safe, socially distanced events,” said Blakeman. “We hosted pianist and Beethoven scholar Jonathan Biss in socially distanced concerts, small student ensembles from OSU’s Greenwood School of Music, watched classic holiday movies during our new ‘McKnight at the Movies’ series, and held free yoga classes in our outdoor plaza. We feel confident that we can continue to safely hold events in the new year and are excited to welcome our audience back to The McKnight Center to experience live performances again.”

Due to reduced seating capacity all events are currently sold out. Tickets may become available if social gathering restrictions are lifted. If you are still interested in attending, you can contact the box office to be placed on a waiting list.

Winter & Spring 2021

Canadian Brass | Sunday, Mar. 28 | 3PM and 6PM

Pink Martini | April 1 | Thursday, 6PM and 8:30PM

William Wolfram: Solo Concert | Sunday, April 18 | 3PM and 6PM

Lucas Ross and the Sugar Free Allstars | Saturday, May 1 | 3PM

Chanticleer | Tuesday, May 4 | 6PM and 8:30PM

“The Kid” Silent Film with Live Organ Accompaniment by Peter Krasinski | Saturday, May 15 | 3PM and 7:30PM*

* “The Kid” was previously billed as “Nosferatu.” Released in 1921, “The Kid” is a critically acclaimed film written, produced, directed, and starring Charlie Chaplin.

Cancelled Events

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder

South Pacific

Itzhak Perlman

Martha Graham Dance Company

The Buddy Holly Story

Chris Botti

STOMP