Stitt: Abortion considered ‘elective procedure’ under executive order

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As hospitals work to preserve personal protective equipment for nurses and doctors battling COVID-19, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has clarified that abortion should be considered an elective surgery and be postponed under his order.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered that all non-essential businesses located in counties affected by COVID-19 to close.

Non-essential businesses are considered places with a ‘social gathering’ aspect, like bars, gyms, and massage parlors.

At the same time, Stitt issued a 14-day suspension of all elective surgeries, minor medical procedures and non-emergency dental procedures in order to protect the state’s supply of personal protective equipment for medical workers.

On Friday, Stitt clarified that any type of abortion services that are not considered a medical emergency or otherwise necessary to prevent serious health risks to the mother are included in the executive order.

“We must ensure that our health care professionals, first responders and medical facilities have all of the resources they need to combat COVID-19,” said Gov. Stitt. “I am committed to doing whatever necessary to protect those who are on the front lines fighting against this virus.”

The order postpones all elective surgeries and minor procedures until April 7.