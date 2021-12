OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Gov. Kevin Stitt has made it clear he is against the federal mandates concerning COVID vaccinations.

Related Content Oklahoma Attorney General files lawsuit against Biden administration over COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has filed several suits on behalf of Oklahoma challenging the mandates for the National Guard, healthcare employees and businesses.

The two will provide an update to those lawsuits on Tuesday morning and it will be streamed in the player above.