Stitt: Anyone who wants to be tested for COVID-19 can now access a test

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Prior to this week, most local health departments would only test a person for COVID-19 if they had a fever, shortness of breath, and a cough.

Now, Governor Kevin Stitt is urging Oklahomans that want a test, even if they aren’t showing symptoms, to get tested.

“If you have any kind of symptoms, or even if you just want to see and you think you should get tested,” Stitt said. “We have plenty of testing in our state.”

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department says it’s ready to test anyone who wants to see if they have COVID-19.

All you have to do is call and make an appointment.

“If you think you’ve been exposed, if you have a feeling that something is not quite right,” Ltoya Knighten, with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department, said. “If you want to rule out COVID-19, you are able to come get a test.”

The Cleveland County Health Department also says it no longer asks to see if a patient fits a certain criteria when scheduling appointments.

However, testing negative doesn’t mean you’re in the clear.

“A negative test does not mean that you’re in the clear going forward and in your future,” Knighten told KFOR. “You can get a negative test today, then tomorrow be exposed to COVID-19.”

That’s why health officials say it’s important to continue to practice social distancing to help stop the spread of COVID-19.