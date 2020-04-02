Stitt declares health emergency across all 77 counties

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As COVID-19 continues to spread across the state, a health emergency has been declared in all 77 counties.

On Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order, declaring a health emergency in all 77 Oklahoma counties for the next 30 days.

Under the order, the governor is granted broader powers to waive statutory or regulatory requirements as well as the ability to coordinate a statewide response among city and county health departments.

“Now is the time to align all public health entities in the state as we work together to prepare for a surge in demand on our hospitals,” said Gov. Stitt. “This will allow us to coordinate resources and ensure all Oklahomans have the best access to the medical care they need.”

The declaration also gives the governor the authority to allow health care professionals who left the workforce to rejoin on the front lines against novel coronavirus.

By loosening some restrictions, first responders will be able to know if the home they are dispatched to has a resident who has tested positive for COVID-19. Patient names and other identifying information will still be restricted.

“It is so important that our first responders can protect themselves if they are entering a home with a COVID-19 patient,” said Gov. Stitt. “Notifying them ahead of their arrival allows them to use their PPE more efficiently.”

Now, it is up to the Legislature to confirm the health emergency declaration. Gov. Stitt has called a special session to convene on Monday morning at the Oklahoma State Capitol.