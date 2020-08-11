Stitt encouraging Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is encouraging Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate convalescent plasma in order to help others struggling with the virus.

Stitt became the first governor in the United States to be diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Recently, he made a plasma donation at the Oklahoma Blood Institute donor center in Enid.

“One donation can provide lifesaving plasma for up to four people,” said Gov. Stitt. “Donating convalescent plasma is the easiest way Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 can help their friends and neighbors and I urge everyone to make an appointment and join the fight.”

Convalescent plasma may be an effective treatment for COVID-19. Officials say plasma is being given earlier in the patient’s treatment, which could improve patient outcomes.

“We’re extremely grateful to Governor Stitt for his donation and continued advocacy for convalescent plasma, a critical product in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “As the community blood supplier servicing more than 90% of the state, we need all Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 to answer the Governor’s call and donate convalescent plasma with OBI, ensuring we have this lifesaving product on the shelves for our neighbors in local communities.”

OBI donor centers are located in Ada, Ardmore, Edmond, Enid, Lawton, Norman, Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

