Stitt extends ‘Safer At Home’ order until May 6 for vulnerable populations, working on plans to reopen state

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahoma heads toward a predicted surge in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, Governor Kevin Stitt says he is watching the data and working on plans to reopen the state.

On Wednesday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state currently has 2,263 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

So far, officials say 123 Oklahoma patients have died and 510 patients have been hospitalized because of the virus.

Although the number of cases continues to grow, state officials say the overall number of hospitalizations has been declining for two weeks.

“Our curve is flattening in Oklahoma,” Gov. Stitt said during a news conference on Wednesday. “We are making tremendous progress, but now is not the time to take our foot off the gas.”

Stitt says that Oklahomans need to continue practicing social distancing, wash their hands frequently, and limit their trips to the grocery store and pharmacy.

“We are working on plans to reopen our state, but let me be clear, we are not out of the woods yet,” he said.

Stitt cited recent data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which pushed Oklahoma’s peak back to April 30. The latest data suggests that Oklahoma will only need around 880 hospital beds at the surge.

“We are in fantastic shape with hospital beds,” he said.

However, the IHME data also suggests that Oklahoma might see a dramatic spike in the number of deaths related to COVID-19.

Last week, the IHME graph predicted that Oklahoma would see 697 deaths related to the virus by August 4.

Now, that number has jumped to 929.

Stitt announced that he is extending his ‘Safer At Home’ order until May 6 for the most vulnerable populations across the state.

“If you can work from home, continue to do so,” he said.

Although the elderly and those with compromised immune systems are urged to continue staying at home, he said that elective surgeries can resume on April 24.

“I know Oklahomans are frustrated and ready for life to get back to normal,” he said.

At the same time, he says state leaders are coming up with guidelines to reopen restaurants and non-essential businesses in a safe way.

Stitt said that state officials and medical experts will continue watching the data to make further plans about relaxing some restrictions.