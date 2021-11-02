Stitt heading to Mexico to strengthen economic partnerships

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will be heading to Mexico to focus on strengthening diplomatic and economic partnerships.

While in Mexico City, Stitt is scheduled to meet with officials from the U.S. Embassy and Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard to discuss plans to open a Mexican consulate in Oklahoma.

“I am very excited to continue expanding the relationship between Oklahoma and Mexico, and I am particularly pleased that Mexico recently announced plans to open a consulate in Oklahoma,” said Gov. Stitt. “My administration has been focused on recruiting a consulate to better serve Oklahoma’s growing Mexican community and I will continue providing whatever support is needed so Oklahomans will no longer have to drive to Little Rock to take care of important business.”

Organizers say Stitt and representatives of Oklahoma will also meet with leaders from Mexico’s energy industry.

In 2020, Mexico was Oklahoma’s second-largest export partner and third-largest import partner. Seventeen Oklahoma companies have ultimate parent locations that are headquartered in Mexico. These companies are heavily concentrated in the food manufacturing sector and employ nearly 7,000 Oklahomans.