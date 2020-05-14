Stitt: Oklahoma preparing to move ahead with phase 2 of its reopening plan

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Nearly two weeks after most businesses across the state reopened their doors, state leaders say they are preparing to move Oklahoma into phase two of the reopening plan.

On Thursday, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that the state has recorded 4,962 positive COVID-19 cases.

According to health department data, officials believe 3,660 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

So far, officials say 284 Oklahoma patients have died and 858 people have been hospitalized. Currently, 217 patients are hospitalized.

Although more Oklahomans have been going out in public within the past two weeks, health officials say hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have actually dropped since the state started its reopening plan.

As testing has ramped up in the state as the reopening plan was put in place, officials say the percent of positive COVID-19 tests has also dropped.

In early April, health experts say that the percent of positive coronavirus tests was around 10 percent.

Now, that number has dropped to around 4.8 percent.

“Our decisions will be based on the data here in Oklahoma,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Stitt pointed to the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state’s largest areas, Tulsa and Oklahoma counties.

Data shows that less then one percent of the population in those counties has an active case of COVID-19.

“It is impossible to eliminate this virus from Oklahoma,” Stitt said. “We must accept the fact that COVID-19 will be with us in some way until there is a vaccine.”

As a result of the latest data, Stitt says he believes that Oklahoma is ready to move into phase two of the reopening plan.

Officials say that Oklahomans need to continue to practice social distancing, good hygiene, and healthy habits to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Phase One

Beginning April 24, the following businesses reopened for appointments only and must adhere to sanitation protocols:

Hair salons

Barbershops

Spas

Nail salons

Pet groomers

State parks and outdoor recreation should be reopened.

At the same time, officials say employers should create a plan to bring employees back to work in phases, close common areas and enforce social distancing protocols.

Also, businesses are encouraged to honor requests of personnel who are members of a vulnerable population for special accommodations.

Beginning May 1, the following businesses reopened:

Restaurants

Entertainment venues

Movie theaters

Sporting venues

Gyms

Places of worship

Tattoo parlors.

Officials say businesses should adhere social distancing and sanitation protocols. Places of worship should leave every other row or pew open and adhere to social distancing and sanitation guidelines.

Phase Two

At this point, Stitt says Oklahoma is on track to begin phase two on May 15.

Under phase two, officials say residents should avoid socializing in groups, but may consider resuming non-essential travel.

Organized sports activities can reopen and operate under proper social distancing and sanitation protocols.

Authorities say visits to senior care facilities and hospitals should still be prohibited, but funerals and weddings can resume under social distancing guidelines.

Also, bars can operate with diminished standing-room occupancy. Children’s nursery areas in places of worship can reopen as well.

Phase Three

Once hospital and incident rates remain at a manageable level statewide for 14 more days, phase three will apply.

Stitt says he believes the data suggests that Oklahoma should be ready to move into phase three by June 1.

At that time, employers can resume unrestricted staffing at worksites, and summer camps can open.

However, visits to senior care facilities and hospitals should still be prohibited.

