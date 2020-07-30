Stitt: Oklahoma to use $10 million in CARES funding for PPE for schools

In an earlier version, the word million was left out of the sentence stating that 1.7 million reusable masks would be purchased. That has been corrected.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In a matter of weeks, teachers and students will be heading back to class for the first time since March.

Although many school districts have released their back to school plans, there is still some concern shared by teachers and parents about the safety of in-person learning plans.

On Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that state leaders are planning to use $10 million from CARES funding to help schools open this fall.

“It is critically important that they operate safely and effectively,” Stitt said.

In all, state leaders say they will use $10 million in order to get personal protective equipment for Oklahoma schools.

“Our kids cannot miss another year of school,” Stitt said.

Stitt says the state will purchase 1.7 million reusable masks, 42,000 face shields, and 1.2 million disposable gloves for teachers and staff at schools across Oklahoma.

Right now, the goal is to get the equipment to schools by Aug. 14.

Also, Stitt says he is issuing an executive order for the Oklahoma State Department of Health to come up with a plan to test teachers for COVID-19 on a monthly basis.

“It is critical that every effort be made for our kids and teachers to return to school, and the evidence is clear that face masks – along with face shields, gloves and gowns – are crucial for that to happen. COVID-19 has created difficult decisions that require schools to offer families a number of instructional delivery options that best meet their needs. We thank Gov. Stitt and his team for their work in helping to provide PPE to our schools,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.

