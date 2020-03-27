Stitt says additional test kits should provide better picture of COVID-19 in Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - As the numbers of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus continue to go up in Oklahoma, state leaders say the spike in cases is not surprising.

Gov. Kevin Stitt says the state just received 10,000 new test kits that will soon be given to health care professionals so they can get a better idea of exactly how many cases of COVID-19 are in Oklahoma.

At this point, Stitt says there are three labs conducting testing.

With the increase in the number of test kits, he says testing will soon be expanded to include more Oklahomans.

In the meantime, Stitt says that he does not have plans to implement a statewide shutdown.

He says that he is relying on data from researchers to move forward with any other regulations, and he hopes more testing will make things a little clearer in the state.