Stitt says he believe he contracted COVID-19 from friend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After becoming the first governor in the United States to contract COVID-19, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he believes he knows where he was infected.

Last month, Stitt announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling a little achy and stuffy.

“I feel fine. I felt a little bit achy yesterday. I didn’t have a fever, but I felt a little achy,” he said.

However, he said he did not experience most of the usual symptoms associated with a coronavirus case.

After successfully recovering from COVID-19, Stitt says he believes he knows where he contracted the virus.

Stitt says he believes he contracted COVID-19 on July 10 when two of his friends from Tulsa were in town.

He says he hugged one of those friends, who ended up testing positive for the coronavirus.

