Stitt says he believe he contracted COVID-19 from friend

Local
Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After becoming the first governor in the United States to contract COVID-19, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he believes he knows where he was infected.

Last month, Stitt announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling a little achy and stuffy.

“I feel fine. I felt a little bit achy yesterday. I didn’t have a fever, but I felt a little achy,” he said.

However, he said he did not experience most of the usual symptoms associated with a coronavirus case.

After successfully recovering from COVID-19, Stitt says he believes he knows where he contracted the virus.

Stitt says he believes he contracted COVID-19 on July 10 when two of his friends from Tulsa were in town.

He says he hugged one of those friends, who ended up testing positive for the coronavirus.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter