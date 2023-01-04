OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt has signaled his support for sports betting coming to the Sooner State.

Last week, Rep. Ken Lutrell filed House Bill 1027, which would make sports betting legal across the state and in tribal casinos.

“There are 30 states, and the District of Columbia, that have legal sports betting and nine more states that are considering it this year,” Lutrell told KFOR. “With our gaming experience, Oklahoma should have been the leader in this. We have missed that tax revenue for these years.”

Lutrell says the current bill would allow sports betting with no regulations on gaming institutions, but would ask for a small fee depending on how much revenue is made.

“I’ve been extremely pleased and excited with some of the comments from the Governor’s office about sitting down and having some meaningful dialog and open conversations with the tribes concerning the impacts, concerning gaming,” said Lutrell.

Now, we’re hearing from Gov. Kevin Stitt about what he thinks about the possibility of sports betting coming to Oklahoma.

“Let me be clear: I support sports betting in Oklahoma- provided that it’s fair, transparent, and the state can maximize revenue potential to invest in top priorities, like education. More to come,” Stitt posted on Twitter.