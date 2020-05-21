Stitt signs measure to allow alcohol delivery, curbside sales to continue

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A practice that was started as a way to help restaurants and liquor stores survive the coronavirus pandemic is now law.

In March, the Oklahoma ABLE Commission temporarily removed restrictions on alcohol delivery to people 21 years old and older.

The temporary approval included curbside sales and home delivery of certain alcohol products.

As the order was set to expire, some state lawmakers hoped to continue the process far beyond the pandemic.

“As businesses were closed or operating under restricted procedures because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission (ABLE) allowed restaurants, grocery and convenience stores and liquor stores to serve customers through curbside service and delivery. It’s a convenience people have really appreciated,” Sen. Roger Thompson said. “This legislation will allow businesses to continue to offer that service even after the pandemic. If someone is at home and would like to have a meal and a bottle of wine available for curbside service or delivered to their home, they’ll be able to do that.”

Under Senate Bill 1928, the delivery or curbside service of beer, wine, or spirits would be able to continue by establishments holding the proper license.

In other words, restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores would be able to provide curbside sales or delivery of beer or wine. Liquor stores would be able to provide the service for beer, wine, and spirits.

“We found during the COVID-19 pandemic that this practice worked well and posed no additional public safety problems for law enforcement or anyone else in the general public,” Rep. Kevin Wallace said. “This will allow this ease of commerce to continue in the future, and it’s a welcome addition to the services we allow consumers and our small business owners.”

Last week, the Oklahoma Senate and the Oklahoma House of Representatives approved the measure.

On Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the bill into law, which is set to go into effect immediately.