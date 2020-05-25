Stitt signs measure to create Oklahoma’s ‘Imagination Library’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma is one step closer to having its own ‘Imagination Library.’

Organizers say imagination libraries are literacy programs that provide free books to encourage children to read.

Senate Bill 1803 created the framework for Oklahoma’s Imagination Library, modeled after a program founded by Dolly Parton.

“The Imagination Library is a public/private partnership that will mail every single child in Oklahoma one high-quality, age appropriate book a month from birth through age five, with no restrictions or financial limits for families to participate,” Sen. John Haste said. “This program has been proven to increase reading time, increase kindergarten readiness and is credited with helping children score higher on reading tests.”

The measure creates a revolving fund for Oklahoma’s Imagination Library.

Gov. Stitt signed Senate Bill 1803 into law on Thursday.

“Reading is the basis for all learning,” Rep. Tammy Townley said. “Inspiring a love of reading in children at an early age will help better prepare them to become life-long learners and give them a leg up when they start school. I’m thankful to have worked with Senator Haste to bring this program to Oklahoma and I look forward to seeing the impact this will have on our school-age children.”

Haste says the first book that will be mailed to Oklahoma children will be ‘The Little Engine that Could.’