Stitt signs new health department rule regarding vaccines

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several organizations are speaking out in support of a new health department rule regarding vaccines.

On Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed new agency rules, including an upgrade to Oklahoma’s vaccine rules.

Health Department Rule 535 will require parents to receive information about vaccines prior to getting a non-medical vaccine exemption for a minor child.

Organizers say the rules were passed in an effort to combat misinformation about vaccines that is often shared on social media.

“We applaud Governor Stitt for signing these life-saving rules. That being said, we know our work is not done and we stand ready to defend against any efforts to roll back or weaken these rules in the future,” said Oklahoma State Medical Association President George Monks.

“The Oklahoma Academy of Family Physicians would like to thank Gov. Stitt for signing the Oklahoma State Health Department immunization rules yesterday that will provide factual immunization information to parents, allow for accurate record keeping and will not change parental choice regarding vaccination of children for public school attendance. We appreciate the opportunity to continue to be part of the team working to improve the health of Oklahoma’s children.”