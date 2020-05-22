Stitt signs ‘Unborn Person Wrongful Death Act’ into law

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill that creates the ‘ Unborn Person Wrongful Death Act’ has been signed into Oklahoma law.

Senate Bill 1728, authored by Sen. David Bullard, authorizes parents and grandparents to recover damages relating to mental pain and anguish related to an abortion. The bill also holds the physician who performs the abortion solely liable for the death.

“With the passage of Senate Bill 1728, the Senate has taken a bold step in guaranteeing Oklahoma families their constitutional right to seek recourse through legal civil action to protect their families from wrongful death. Our federal and state constitutions as well as codified statutes guarantee every Oklahoma the right to civil recourse of wrongful death. This bill will finally add the forgotten family members to this guaranteed protection and bring justice for the multitude of wronged families across the state. I want to thank my colleagues for their support in voting for this overdue protection that our citizens have long been deprived.” SEN. DAVID BULLARD (R-DURANT)

The bill outlines under which circumstances a wrongful suit may be filed. It also states that if some or all of the provisions of the measure are permanently or temporarily restrained by court order, the remaining provisions will be enforced.