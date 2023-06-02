OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State officials say the state budget will go into effect without the governor’s signature.

On Friday, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that he was letting the budget for fiscal year 2024 go into law without his signature.

“Through House Bill 1004x, the legislature has spent 12.96 billion dollars in taxpayer money. The problem is that the legislature has relied upon one-time revenue to support recurring expenditures that exceed recurring revenues by roughly 220 million dollars. They have also drawn down the State’s savings from about 6.2 billion dollars to 4.2 billion dollars. Because this approach is neither sustainable nor fiscally wise, I have not signed House Bill 1004x. Nevertheless, subject to objections to the unique process by which the Bill made its way to my desk, the Bill will become law without signature.” Gov. Kevin Stitt