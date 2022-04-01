OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has appointed a longtime state prosecutor to the state’s Pardon and Parole Board.

Stitt on Thursday announced Cathy Stocker would succeed Kelly Doyle, who resigned from the board earlier this month.

Stocker served as district attorney for Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant and Kingfisher counties for nearly 30 years.

“Cathy has committed her professional career to bringing justice to victims and their families and preserving law and order in our state,” said Gov. Stitt. “She is an advocate for justice, and I am glad to have her serve Oklahoma in this new capacity.”

She is the second prosecutor to be appointed to the five-member board.

“It is an honor to be appointed by Governor Stitt to serve on the Oklahoma Pardon & Parole Board,” said Stocker. “I appreciate the opportunity to serve the citizens of our state in this new position and I will do so to the best of my ability.