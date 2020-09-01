Stitt urges all Oklahomans to wear a mask to slow spread of COVID-19

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – State leaders say as school is in session, it is more important than ever to control the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kevin Stitt held a news conference to provide an update on the state’s fight against COVID-19.

“As school is back in session, we are here today to encourage Oklahomans to do everything they can to stop and contain the spread of this virus,” Stitt said.

Gov. Stitt said that it is important to protect the lives of Oklahomans, and also get kids back to school safely.

With those priorities in mind, Stitt says that every Oklahoman has a role to play in making sure that the spread of COVID-19 is slowed.

He says Oklahomans need to wash their hands, watch their distance, and wear a mask in public.

Currently, Interim Commissioner of Health Col. Lance Frye says that Oklahoma currently has around 10,000 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Frye pointed to Oklahoma’s COVID-19 Alert System, saying that residents in counties listed in the orange and red categories should wear masks in public.

The counties that are currently listed in the orange include:

Adair

Alfalfa

Beckham

Blaine

Caddo

Cherokee

Choctaw

Cimarron

Comanche

Craig

Custer

Garfield

Harmon

Haskell

Hughes

Johnston

Kingfisher

LeFlore

Lincoln

McClain

McCurtain

Muskogee

Nowata

Okfuskee

Oklahoma

Okmulgee

Osage

Ottawa

Pawnee

Payne

Pittsburg

Pottawatomie

Rogers

Seminole

Sequoyah

Texas

Tulsa

Wagoner.

Oklahoma Secretary of Health Kevin Corbett says that cities that have taken action to issue mask mandates have dramatically reduced the spread of COVID-19 in their communities.

Gov. Stitt says that he will not issue a statewide mask mandate, saying that decision should be made on the local level.

Even if mandates aren’t issued, Stitt says it comes down to personal responsibility.

“This is what we do. We come together and we support our neighbors in times of trouble. Whether it’s a tornado, whether it’s a flood or a fire, Oklahomans always jump in and roll up their sleeves and do what it takes. That’s what we need to do in the fight against this virus. We can’t let this divide us. We’re all Oklahomans and we need to be united and protective of our neighbors and doing our part to prevent the spread,” Stitt said.

